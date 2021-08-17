Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 21:43

Plans to develop store in Cork suburb refused 

Permission for the development has been refused by Cork City Council. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

Maeve Lee

PLANS to develop a store in a Cork suburb have been refused.

Cork City Council has refused an application for plans for the development of a store in Douglas.

The permission was sought by Lidl for the development on a site located between the Douglas Relief Road and Douglas.

Permission was sought for the development which was to include the demolition of an ESB Substation and the construction of a Mixed-Use building which would include the licensed discount food store, a café and residential apartments.

The application was received in June of this year.

