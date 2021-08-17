Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 21:10

Cork teen wins global competition for app that helps to provide services to children

Cork teen wins global competition for app that helps to provide services to children

Saanvi Kaushik, 13, from Cork who scooped a global tech competition award for developing an app called Stellar. 

Maeve Lee

A 13-year-old from Cork has won a global competition that saw 5,900 girls from 60 countries develop over 1,000 mobile apps that aim to solve community problems.

Saanvi Kaushik from Cork City has been named as the winner of the technology category at Technovation.

Saanvi developed Stellar, an easy-to-navigate app, to provide timely and affordable Paediatric Occupational Therapy services to children that need them.

Beating entries from all over the globe, the app was selected as the winner in the technology category.

Saanvi’s mother is an occupational therapist and during lockdown, she saw first-hand how her parent’s struggle to deliver care.

The app provides a safe platform to Occupational Therapists so they can deliver remote appointments, monitor progress, and develop programmes for children.

“I hope that Stellar will support families by providing high-quality content developed by experienced occupational therapists and allowing them to search for these services in their localities," said Saanvi.
"Every child, no matter where they live, should have access to the highest quality services."

“I am so happy to have received this award. I believed that Stellar was a good idea and I think that the app I have developed could really make a difference for many children and their families.”

Read More

Cork Opera House, Here I come! Auditions announced for live play

More in this section

Fine for driver of 4x4 detected travelling 33km above speed limit in Cork Fine for driver of 4x4 detected travelling 33km above speed limit in Cork
A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening  A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening 
Plans afoot for almost 30 new houses in Douglas Plans afoot for almost 30 new houses in Douglas
cork peopletechnology
Covid-19 latest: 1,496 new cases as CMO warns of increasing incidence of virus

Covid-19 latest: 1,496 new cases as CMO warns of increasing incidence of virus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more