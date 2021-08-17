Cork teen wins global competition for app that helps to provide services to children

A 13-year-old from Cork has won a global competition that saw 5,900 girls from 60 countries develop over 1,000 mobile apps that aim to solve community problems.

Saanvi Kaushik from Cork City has been named as the winner of the technology category at Technovation.

Saanvi developed Stellar, an easy-to-navigate app, to provide timely and affordable Paediatric Occupational Therapy services to children that need them.

Beating entries from all over the globe, the app was selected as the winner in the technology category.

Saanvi’s mother is an occupational therapist and during lockdown, she saw first-hand how her parent’s struggle to deliver care.

The app provides a safe platform to Occupational Therapists so they can deliver remote appointments, monitor progress, and develop programmes for children.

“I hope that Stellar will support families by providing high-quality content developed by experienced occupational therapists and allowing them to search for these services in their localities," said Saanvi.

"Every child, no matter where they live, should have access to the highest quality services."

“I am so happy to have received this award. I believed that Stellar was a good idea and I think that the app I have developed could really make a difference for many children and their families.”