Covid-19 vaccine boosters could be 'very important' for vulnerable groups, says Cork GP

THE ROLLOUT of a Covid-19 booster programme in Ireland could prove to be "very important" for the vulnerable, a Cork GP has said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD today confirmed that he will receive further advice next week on plans for a booster campaign.

The Minister said plans were being made to roll out an "ambitious vaccines booster programme".

Timelines are being worked on by officials and Mr Donnelly said he expects the booster jabs to be given around the same time as the flu shot, which would be around the end of September and beginning of October.

Cork GP and Covid-19 advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners Dr Mary Favier said the boosters could be recommended for more vulnerable groups such as those who are deemed to be high-risk, the elderly and frontline healthcare workers.

Dr Favier stated that the boosters would be “very important” for the vulnerable groups and while it is still to be agreed upon, they could be required each year.

“There is some evidence – just some – that there is some waning immunity to people who were vaccinated early, in late December, early January,” she said.

“That’s a concern and that’s coming out of other countries so it’s likely the reality is that we will probably all need a COVID booster every year…but that’s yet to be determined.”

Speaking on Covid-19 cases in Cork, Dr Favier noted an increase in positive cases and people presenting with minor symptoms.

“The numbers are rising. Not hugely, but consistent with an uplift across the whole country.

"As GPs, we’re really starting to notice that there are a lot more Covid positive cases in our practices and a lot of people with really unexpectedly trivial symptoms turning out to be COVID positive."

According to the latest HPSC report, there were 1,876 cases in Cork in the 14-day period to August 15.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Cork stood at 345.6 for the same period.

Dr Favier reminded the public to get tested even with “the slightest of symptoms”.

“This includes people who have been vaccinated. We’re seeing people who have been vaccinated delay getting tested because they think ‘it can’t be COVID, I’m vaccinated’ but unfortunately, it can.”

Mixed vaccines recommended

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended that vaccines can be mixed in certain circumstances.

Minister Donnelly said he has authorised the advice and his department is working with the HSE to implement the mix and match of vaccines as soon as possible.

According to Dr Favier, the ability to mix vaccines could help to prevent any further delays, making a “huge difference”.

“Now that we can mix the doses, that makes a huge difference and really reduces hassle about organising it and who can give what where and how and it will really reduce the administrative burden and it will make it much easier for patients in terms of ease of access,” she said.

“It will mean that vaccine doesn’t get wasted so there are lots of advantages.”

In some cases, it had been difficult to access a particular vaccine, such as Moderna.

“Similarly, we had largely run out of stock of AstraZeneca but if somebody had an AstraZeneca, we weren’t allowed to give them a Pfizer second dose whereas now we can because Pfizer is in plentiful supply.

"It will really stop the delay," she added.