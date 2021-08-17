Plans afoot for almost 30 new houses in Douglas

PLANS are afoot for 29 new houses at an unused greenfield site in Douglas, with a planning application recently lodged with Cork City Council.

Applicants Patricia Hegarty, Marie Reidy, Anna O’Toole, and Felicity Ryan are seeking permission for the construction of the new dwellings at Ballybrack, Donnybrook Hill, in Douglas.

The application also seeks permission for all associated ancillary development works, including the construction of new access onto Donnybrook Hill.

The 29 houses would be comprised of four four-bed units, 15 three-bed units, six two-bed units, and four one-bed units and would be a mix of semi-detached, townhouse, and community housing units.

There are 58 car-parking spaces proposed.

Documentation submitted with the planning application states that the proposed layout of the scheme has been designed “as a suitable and successful residential neighbourhood, which will act as a natural extension to the Douglas area”.

It adds that the form, architecture, and landscape are “consistent and compatible with the area” and claims that the scheme will “provide a pleasant environment for individuals and families to live and will have good links to the wider Douglas area”.

Four of the proposed units would be sheltered housing for the elderly.

A portion of the site of the proposed development is within the ownership of Douglas Old Folks’ Housing Association, which has given written permission for the planning application to be submitted.

In a letter submitted to the council, the association states that it would “welcome and support the proposed development of lands at Donnybrook Hill, Douglas, Cork, immediately adjacent to Lion House Elderly Sheltered Accommodation at Douglas, Cork”.

“We view the proposed location of the four units of elderly sheltered housing immediately adjacent to our existing facilities at Lion House as strategically important.

“They would be the closest possible point to all the facilities of Douglas Village, shops, banks, doctors, post office, and places of worship, etc,” the letter continues.

A decision on the planning application is expected by September 29.