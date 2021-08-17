Covid-19 latest: 1,496 new cases as CMO warns of increasing incidence of virus

A FURTHER 1,496 cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed as Ireland’s incidence rate continues to rise.

As of 8 am today, 248 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Department of Health, said that the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is continuing to increase.

The current 14-day incidence is 493 per 100,000, which is the highest it’s been since January 31, while Dr Holoahn said the incidence of the disease is continuing to rise steadily in nearly all age groups and in 21 out of 26 counties.

“Last Tuesday, we were seeing an average of 3 people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day, today, that figure has doubled to 6 people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day,” he said.

“If we didn’t have vaccination our current 14-day incidence would be approximately 1,000 per 100,000 and we would be seeing up to 50 people admitted to hospital for every 1,000 cases reported.

“Instead, we are seeing about 20 people admitted to hospital for every thousand cases reported.”

Dr Holohan said that over the next few weeks, there is an opportunity to “break the chains of transmission” by continuing to follow the public health advice.

“If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately.

“Make plans to socialise safely and risk assess as you go, meet up with others outdoors, if possible, try to meet up in small groups and avoid crowds. If you do not feel safe, then leave.

“Ensure to attend for your Covid-19 vaccine when it is your turn to do so, particularly for your second dose.”