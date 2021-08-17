Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 17:50

Covid-19 latest: 1,496 new cases as CMO warns of increasing incidence of virus

Covid-19 latest: 1,496 new cases as CMO warns of increasing incidence of virus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,496 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture Paddy Cummins 

Maeve Lee

A FURTHER 1,496 cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed as Ireland’s incidence rate continues to rise.

As of 8 am today, 248 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Department of Health, said that the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is continuing to increase.

The current 14-day incidence is 493 per 100,000, which is the highest it’s been since January 31, while Dr Holoahn said the incidence of the disease is continuing to rise steadily in nearly all age groups and in 21 out of 26 counties.

“Last Tuesday, we were seeing an average of 3 people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day, today, that figure has doubled to 6 people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day,” he said.

“If we didn’t have vaccination our current 14-day incidence would be approximately 1,000 per 100,000 and we would be seeing up to 50 people admitted to hospital for every 1,000 cases reported.

“Instead, we are seeing about 20 people admitted to hospital for every thousand cases reported.”

Dr Holohan said that over the next few weeks, there is an opportunity to “break the chains of transmission” by continuing to follow the public health advice.

“If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately.

“Make plans to socialise safely and risk assess as you go, meet up with others outdoors, if possible, try to meet up in small groups and avoid crowds. If you do not feel safe, then leave.

“Ensure to attend for your Covid-19 vaccine when it is your turn to do so, particularly for your second dose.”

Read More

'They are concerned about their babies': Cork INTO president raises concerns about pregnant teachers returning to classrooms

More in this section

A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening  A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening 
'The Liam McCarthy is comfortable in Limerick': Cork’s Lord Mayor receives response to letter ahead of All Ireland final 'The Liam McCarthy is comfortable in Limerick': Cork’s Lord Mayor receives response to letter ahead of All Ireland final
Cork Opera House, Here I come! Auditions announced for live play Cork Opera House, Here I come! Auditions announced for live play
#covid-19
Court and fine for driver who was 33km above speed limit in Cork

Court and fine for driver who was 33km above speed limit in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more