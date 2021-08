A 4x4 and trailer which was travelling 53km above the speed limit has been detected by gardaí in Cork.

The driver of the 4x4 was fined after being detected travelling at 113km per hour on the M8 near Fermoy today, by members of the Mitchelstown Roads Policing Unit.

The speed limit for a 4x4 and trailer is 80km per hour.

According to gardaí, the driver will appear in court shortly for not holding the required driving licence for the vehicle.