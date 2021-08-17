Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 17:07

Cork Opera House, Here I come! Auditions announced for live play

Cork Opera House, Here I come! Auditions announced for live play

The production will feature Alex Murphy. Picture Andres Poveda

Sarah Horgan

AUDITIONS are being held for what is set to be the first live play at Cork Opera House since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Patrick Talbot Productions will be putting actors through their paces for the forthcoming production of Philadelphia, Here I Come! The play will open on October 6 of this year with the parts of main characters Ned, Tom and Joe, yet to be filled. 

Actors in their early to mid-twenties are being called upon to audition for the roles as rehearsals loom.

Rehearsals will commence on Monday, September 6. Directed by Geoff Gould, the production will feature Alex Murphy, Shane O’Regan, Fionula Linehan, Catherine Walsh and Seamus O’Rourke, among a full ensemble of 14 actors.

Philadelphia, Here I Come! premiered in 1964 and subsequently transferred to Broadway where it received numerous Tony Award nominations. Brian Friel later went on to pen legendary titles such as Translations, Dancing at Lughnasa and Faith Healer.

The plot sees young Gar O’Donnell, who after becoming disillusioned with his dreary existence in suffocating 1960s Ireland, decides to emigrate to America and live with his Aunt Lizzy in Philadelphia. Over the course of his final day and night, Gar wrestles with the wrenching pain of leaving while wondering if he can completely re-invent himself in America.

Members of the cast have already earned success in other productions, most notably Alex Murphy who played Conor MacSweeney in the 2016 comedy film The Young Offenders. The star later earned an IFTA for best actor in a lead film role before going on to reprise his role in the Young Offenders television series produced by the BBC in 2018.

Tickets for the production are on sale via the Cork Opera House website www.corkoperahouse.ie or via 021 4270022. Those wishing to apply for an audition should apply through email with a photograph and CV to auditionsptp@gmail.com. Applicants are also requested to include the name of the part they wish to audition for.

Read More

32nd Cork French Film Festival returns with screenings at the Gate Cinema and online

More in this section

Court and fine for driver who was 33km above speed limit in Cork Court and fine for driver who was 33km above speed limit in Cork
A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening  A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening 
'The Liam McCarthy is comfortable in Limerick': Cork’s Lord Mayor receives response to letter ahead of All Ireland final 'The Liam McCarthy is comfortable in Limerick': Cork’s Lord Mayor receives response to letter ahead of All Ireland final
cork opera houseentertainmentcork arts
Covid-19 latest: 1,496 new cases as CMO warns of increasing incidence of virus

Covid-19 latest: 1,496 new cases as CMO warns of increasing incidence of virus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more