Cork Opera House, Here I come! Auditions announced for live play

AUDITIONS are being held for what is set to be the first live play at Cork Opera House since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Patrick Talbot Productions will be putting actors through their paces for the forthcoming production of Philadelphia, Here I Come! The play will open on October 6 of this year with the parts of main characters Ned, Tom and Joe, yet to be filled.

Actors in their early to mid-twenties are being called upon to audition for the roles as rehearsals loom.

Rehearsals will commence on Monday, September 6. Directed by Geoff Gould, the production will feature Alex Murphy, Shane O’Regan, Fionula Linehan, Catherine Walsh and Seamus O’Rourke, among a full ensemble of 14 actors.

Philadelphia, Here I Come! premiered in 1964 and subsequently transferred to Broadway where it received numerous Tony Award nominations. Brian Friel later went on to pen legendary titles such as Translations, Dancing at Lughnasa and Faith Healer.

The plot sees young Gar O’Donnell, who after becoming disillusioned with his dreary existence in suffocating 1960s Ireland, decides to emigrate to America and live with his Aunt Lizzy in Philadelphia. Over the course of his final day and night, Gar wrestles with the wrenching pain of leaving while wondering if he can completely re-invent himself in America.

Members of the cast have already earned success in other productions, most notably Alex Murphy who played Conor MacSweeney in the 2016 comedy film The Young Offenders. The star later earned an IFTA for best actor in a lead film role before going on to reprise his role in the Young Offenders television series produced by the BBC in 2018.

Tickets for the production are on sale via the Cork Opera House website www.corkoperahouse.ie or via 021 4270022. Those wishing to apply for an audition should apply through email with a photograph and CV to auditionsptp@gmail.com. Applicants are also requested to include the name of the part they wish to audition for.