Festival featuring local creativity adds a pop of colour to Cork city

CORK city will be home to a melting pot of culture this month showcasing the work of architects, designers and food gurus.

Design POP will return to the streets of Cork this August 27 until August 29.

The festival will give Corkonians the chance to enjoy the city's architecture, design and food through a series of outdoor events.

These will take place at various different locations around Cork city.

They will include the River Club Bar at The River Lee Hotel, Play Nice studio and Currabinny at Wandesford Quay, Cook Architects and Ballymaloe foods at Elizabeth Fort. JCA Architects, Good Day Deli at Nano Nagle Place, Maser and the Crawford Gallery Café will also join the line-up. Other contributors include Wilson Architects and Naturally Nourished at Penrose Dock; CCAE and Blackrock Castle Observatory at Blackrock Castle.

Events will feature a panel discussion "Plating Up with Local Produce" on Saturday, August 28 which aims to tell the story of food through photography and styling with Brid O’ Donovan from OHK Cafe and Laura Edgerton from Culinary Cork.

The creative process behind building a brand will be the subject of a panel discussion on the same day with Ernest Cantillon (Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Whiskey), Tony Speight (WCC Roastery) and Laura Edgerton.

One of the initiative's highlights is set to be the annual Abbey Woods sponsored Milking Stool exhibitions. The display at Nano Nagle Place has been described as a celebration and showcase of the diverse talent of furniture designers throughout Ireland. The event will see designers transform a traditional milking stool in a way that reflects their own unique creativity.

Furniture pieces will subsequently be auctioned online through the Design POP website.

Tickets are now on sale for all events. Early booking is advised due to limited capacity allowing for social distancing. For full details of the events and times visit www.designpop.ie .

Design POP is supported by Backwater Artists Group, Cork Printmakers and the Lavit Gallery through the Arts Council of Ireland's in The Open – Faoin Spéir award. It is also made possible with support from Cork City Council and the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City.