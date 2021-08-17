32nd Cork French Film Festival returns with screenings at the Gate Cinema and online

THIS year’s Cork French Film Festival will take place from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday 5.

The Festival will be held at The Gate Cinema.

This year, for the first time, there will also be an online option for film lovers who wish to join in from home.

The festival, which is in its 32nd year, will be presented by Alliance Française de Cork. It will feature 12 French-language films including Sisters (Sœurs) which opens the festival.

Chairman of Alliance Française de Cork, John Mullins said, “The French action thriller Lupin is the most-watched new drama on Netflix in 2021. I hope that this newfound appreciation for French productions will encourage viewers to attend this year’s Cork French Film Festival. It is wonderful to be able to attend the cinema again and I hope that film lovers who can’t make it in person will join some of our screenings online.”

Valérie David-McGonnell, Alliance Française de Cork Board Member and Cork French Film Festival Co-Director, highlighted the diverse selection of Francophone films that will be shown:

“This year’s festival is celebrating not just French cinema but also French-language cinema, with films from Belgium (Madly In Life) and from Quebec (Goddess of Fireflies).”

Fellow Board Member and Cork French Film Festival Director, Honorary Consul of France in Cork, Josselin Le Gall, added: “The Cork French Film Festival aims to provide an insight into French and Francophone cultures and societies. The strong cultural ties between Ireland and France have been tightened further now that France is Ireland’s closest EU neighbour.

"The festival is not just for Francophiles and people interested in French-language societies and cultures, it is for anyone who loves great cinema.”

There will be 11 Irish premieres in total, with several coming straight from their world premiere.

Tickets can be bought online at www.corkcinemas.com for screenings at the Gate Cinema in Cork and at www.corkfrenchfilmfestival.com for online screenings.