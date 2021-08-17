A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening 

A NUMBER of areas will see a disruption to water supply this evening as Irish Water carries out improvement works in the city.

Irish Water has advised customers that there may be disruption to water supply between 7pm and 11pm this evening as part of water main improvement works being delivered on Barrack Street.

The areas which may be impacted include Barrack Street, Tower Street, Friars Walk, Roselawn, Mount Sion Road, Annmount, Maymount, St. Nessans Street, St. Kevins Street, St. Brigids Street, St. Finbarrs Street, Stephen Street, Industry Street, Rees Square, Industry Place, Vicar Street, O’Connor Ville, Evergreen buildings, Bonaventure Place, Townsend Place, Mount Carmel Road and surrounding areas.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

The works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water assured that work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause," they said.

Sinn Fein TD Thomas Gould criticised the "short" notice ahead of the disruption.

"This is ridiculously short notice given that a lot of people may be in work now and not finishing until after the water has turned off,” he said.

"This was a planned outage and people should have known about it from last week at the latest.”

He said people need sufficient notice to prepare for water shortages, particularly those with young families or vulnerable elderly people.

“Irish Water need to improve their communication and work with local representatives and communities to ensure that everybody is prepared when planned water outages are taking place."

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.