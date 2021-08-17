1916 Rising commemoration held in Clonakilty

A COMMEMORATION for the leaders of the 1916 Rising has been held in Clonakilty.

The event was organised by the Clonakilty Easter Commemoration Committee to mark the passing of 105 years since the Rising.

The event took place in the Memorial Garden in the town and was not pre-advertised, to ensure it complied with Covid regulations.

The committee’s chairman, Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, said that as well as the traditional Easter commemoration, the committee hosts individual events every five years on the anniversaries of each of the executed leaders.

He said: “Usually these were individual events on the actual anniversary dates of the 16 patriots, but because of the pandemic this year, it was decided to hold one joint one once the anniversary of the last leader (Roger Casement on 3rd August) had passed.”

Portraits of the 16 men were held up during the ceremony and a lily was placed at the Proclamation Monument in memory of them. The proclamation was also read out during the ceremony.

Birch trees were planted and dedicated to their memory in the memorial garden in 2016.