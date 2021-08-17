Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 13:12

1916 Rising commemoration held in Clonakilty

1916 Rising commemoration held in Clonakilty

Main participants at the commemoration on 12th August held to remember the 105th anniversaries of the executed 1916 leaders, organised by the Clonakilty Easter Commemoration Committee at the Memorial Garden next to the Model Village. From left: Jerry Daly, (Hon. President Clonakilty Sinn Féin), who laid an Easter Lily at the monument; Donal O’ Driscoll, who read the proclamation; Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, who chaired proceedings and Johnny Moloney who held the portraits of the 16 leaders as their biographies were read out. (Photo: KM).

A COMMEMORATION for the leaders of the 1916 Rising has been held in Clonakilty.

The event was organised by the Clonakilty Easter Commemoration Committee to mark the passing of 105 years since the Rising.

The event took place in the Memorial Garden in the town and was not pre-advertised, to ensure it complied with Covid regulations.

The committee’s chairman, Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, said that as well as the traditional Easter commemoration, the committee hosts individual events every five years on the anniversaries of each of the executed leaders.

He said: “Usually these were individual events on the actual anniversary dates of the 16 patriots, but because of the pandemic this year, it was decided to hold one joint one once the anniversary of the last leader (Roger Casement on 3rd August) had passed.” 

Portraits of the 16 men were held up during the ceremony and a lily was placed at the Proclamation Monument in memory of them. The proclamation was also read out during the ceremony.

Birch trees were planted and dedicated to their memory in the memorial garden in 2016.

Read More

Spending across hospitality sector up again in July

More in this section

Live outdoor event series to kick off in Cork this week Live outdoor event series to kick off in Cork this week
Tired young man on his laptop at night Legislation to ban use of credit cards in gambling to be brought forward by Cork TD
'They are concerned about their babies': Cork INTO president raises concerns about pregnant teachers returning to classrooms 'They are concerned about their babies': Cork INTO president raises concerns about pregnant teachers returning to classrooms
cork historywest cork
CMO says Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland as 1,558 new cases reported

CMO says Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland as 1,558 new cases reported

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more