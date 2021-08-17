Live outdoor event series to kick off in Cork this week

A FREE outdoor live event series will get underway in Cork this week, with the first performance taking place in Ballincollig Regional Park.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, will officially open 'Magic Nights By The Lee' on Friday at 7.45pm.

This will be the first in the series of seven free music and entertainment events set to take place in parks across the city from August 20 to September 4.

Kicking off the series, the 11 piece White Horse Guitar Club will perform at Ballincollig Regional Park at 8pm.

The group, which formed upstairs at The White Horse music venue seven years ago, has built a dedicated following over the years and has performed all over Ireland and beyond, selling out tours in France, Germany, Italy and Holland.

The following evening, John Spillane and Lorraine Nash will perform in Ballinlough Park, behind the Gus Healy Swimming Pool, known to many in the area as the Japanese Gardens.

'Magic Nights By The Lee', which refers to the well-known John Spillane song ‘Magic Nights in the Lobby Bar’, will take place throughout August and September with five nights of live music, an afternoon showcasing up and coming musical talent, and a drag show evening.

In addition to Ballincollig Regional Park and Ballinlough Park, events will also be staged at Fitzgerald’s Park and The Glen River Park.

The lineup also includes performances from The Frank and Walters, Jack O’Rourke, Keith Pascoe and Sinead Ní Mhurchu.

Each event will be free to the public but attendees will need to register online in advance for tickets.

Only 200 patrons per show will be able to attend these very special fully seated socially distant shows.

The live events are supported by Cork City Council with funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and produced by The Good Room.

Tickets for all seven shows are available to book online via magicnightsbythelee.com/