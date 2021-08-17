Spending across hospitality sector up again in July

SPENDING across Cork’s hospitality sector rose again in July, in keeping with trends across the country.

Nationally, consumers spent an average of €395,000 an hour in pubs and restaurants throughout July as the good weather and further reopening helped increase consumer spending, according to AIB’s Spend Trend.

In Cork, there was an increase of 32% spent in pubs in July, while there was a 31% increase in spending in the hotel sector and 12% in restaurants during the month.

“The good weather in July, combined with the reopening and increased roll out of the vaccine has seen consumer spending in the hospitality sector continue to rise for another month which is positive to see,” John Brennan, Head of SME Banking at AIB said.

“Despite the return of international travel in July, consumers spent 30% more on hotels than the previous month indicating many are still opting to stay in Ireland for their holiday this year – a positive development for businesses right across the country.”

On average, spending across the country was up 30% in hotels, 28% in pubs and 10% in restaurants. Meanwhile, spending on airline tickets was up 19%.

However, spending in the retail sector was down on the previous month with spending in clothing stores down 8%, in electronic stores down 2% and in homewares stores down 9%.

The busiest day for spending in July was the 30th, the Friday after indoor dining opening, with consumers spending over €8 million an hour in shops and businesses. The quietest day for consumer spending in July was Sunday, July 18. Data was compiled from AIB Debit and Credit card spending from more than 56 million transactions between July 1 and 31, 2021.