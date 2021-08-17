Douglas club to host the inaugural Wood Tennis event

DOUGLAS Lawn Tennis Club will host the International Wood Tennis Organisation (IWTO) inaugural event from Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5.

Details of the event were announced by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday.

The Taoiseach also formally re-opened the club’s six flood-lit all-weather courts after their recent resurfacing and the addition of a new lighting system.

President of the club Mike Ryan said: “Douglas LTC is proud to be part of this new evolution of tennis. We are thrilled that IWTO chose our club to host its first international event.

“We want to welcome as many players as possible to Cork in early September to enjoy not only the tennis but all that the city has to offer.”

Steve O’Sullivan, Founder and CEO of the International Wood Tennis Organisation said: “I am incredibly proud that the Irish Open is being held at Douglas Lawn Tennis Club.

“The support that Mike Ryan and club captain, Triona Buckley, have for Wood Tennis makes Douglas LTC the perfect place.”