Trigon staff cycle to Dublin and back in charity fundraiser

STAFF at Trigon Hotels cycled the distance from Cork to Dublin and back during a six hour spinathon in Cork city centre, raising more than €1,000 for Cope Foundation in the process.

Hotel team members took to static bikes, provided by UCC’s Mardyke Arena on Harley Street last Friday. They travelled 576km and burned a combined total of more than 14,000 calories.

A team of 40 people were involved in the event, including cyclists and bucket collectors. The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher was among the supporters to cheer on the participants.

“It is wonderful to see this collaboration with Trigon Hotels and Cope Foundation and Ability@work,” the Lord Mayor said.

“Inclusivity is imperative in the workplace and it is great to see Trigon Hotels foster such a close relationship with the Cope Foundation.

“It has been challenging for charities to have fundraising events since the pandemic began and so it is really important to support charities and companies when they do organise events.”

Cope Foundation is Trigon Hotels’ charity of choice for 2021. The organisation supports more than 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and or/autism across Cork city and county.

Aaron Mansworth, managing director for Trigon Hotels said that they have been working in partnership with Cope Foundation and its Ability@Work programme since last year.

“We are very proud of our collaboration as it allows us to create job opportunities for people supported by the organisation,” he said.

“Today is about having fun but it is also about starting a conversation about inclusivity.”

The Mardyke Arena at UCC supplied the spin bikes, Wayne Falvey, marketing manager for the Mardyke Arena at UCC said they were delighted to support the spinathon by providing the bikes.

“This fundraiser will not only help raise much needed funds but it will create further awareness of the great work being done at Cope Foundation,” he said.

Jo-Anne Higgins, communications and fundraising manager from the Cope Foundation said: “The spinathon is one of a number of fundraising initiatives developed by Trigon Hotels as part of the partnership and we are delighted to be working together to raise funds and awareness about inclusive practices.

“Partnerships such as this are integral to our work in the Cork community”.