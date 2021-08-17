‘It has really tested my mental strength’: Cork families in Australia share heartbreak over not being able to see loved ones 

Families around Australia have rallied together in recent weeks to call for the parents of Australian citizens and permanent residents to be allowed to enter the country, with a number of protests taking place to highlight the issue.
Douglas woman, Jessica Healy, who has lived in Perth for eight years, played an active part in the Perth protest this month which was organised by the advocacy group Parents are Immediate Family.
Jessica welcomed her first son, Shay, into the world 10 months ago, but her parents have not yet met their first grandchild, and she said she feels locked away from the world.
“I wish I could keep him a baby, mainly for my parents to hold him, feel his squishy baby rolls and to smell that baby smell everyone loves,” she said.
Conor and Kate have two little girls, Olivia, aged three, and Harper, who is six months.
“The protests got some media coverage which is good. The current situation is that nobody is allowed to enter or leave Australia without an exemption to travel. Exemptions are being rejected because they do not view parents of adult children as immediate family.