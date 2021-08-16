Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 18:28

CMO says Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland as 1,558 new cases reported

Dr Tony Holohan said "vaccines will help us turn the tide, but we are not there yet. Picture Paddy Cummins /Collins Dublin

The country’s Chief Medicine Officer has expressed concern over the “very high-level” of Covid-19 circulating in the community and has said that authorities are closely monitoring the spread of the virus.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said this evening that “Though we have growing levels of vaccination across the population, there is now a very high level of disease circulating in the community.” He added: “The Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland, which puts us all at risk as social contacts and mobility increase. We are closely monitoring the spread of the virus with some concern.” It comes as authorities this evening reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,558 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 262 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU.

Speaking this evening, Dr Holohan said: "Vaccines will help us turn the tide, but we are not there yet. We need to give vaccines the time and space to build up levels of protection across all demographics so that we can continue to progress the re-opening of all sectors of society and our economy.

"Please get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is offered to you. It is also very important that people receive their second dose of vaccine as soon as you are called to do so. You will be fully protected one or two weeks after your second dose, depending on which vaccine you have received.

"I am asking people to be cautious and to closely follow public health advice over the coming weeks, in particular in the run up to schools reopening in September.”

