A decision is due this week on the latest strategic housing development (SHD) proposed for Cork.

Bellmount Developments Limited has applied for permission for the demolition of existing structures and the construction of 243 student bed spaces on the site of Kelleher’s Auto Centre, Wilton Road, Victoria Cross, Bishopstown.

The 243 spaces are proposed to be spread through 40 apartments, ranging in size from single bed studio apartments to 8-bed apartments, and the structures are proposed to range in height from five to 10 storeys.

Student facilities including student amenity space, two study rooms, a media area, games area, an ICT room and laundry room are also included in the plans.

The provision of landscaping and amenity areas including a courtyard space, a riverfront amenity and two rooftop terraces are to be incorporated, if the project is green-lit.

The provision of a bus stop, a set down area, one access point and footpaths on Victoria Cross Road are also proposed.

A decision is due on the development from An Bord Pleanála this week.