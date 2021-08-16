Emergency services attend the scene of an accident in Cork city this afternoon

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision that occurred on the N20, near the Commons Inn Hotel this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 1.53pm this afternoon.

“It is all cleared up now. One person was brought to the hospital as a precaution,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo.

“A single vehicle was involved."

"There are no diversions in place. It has all reopened again,” the spokesperson said.

Three fire units from Cork City Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

Two from Anglesea Street and one fire unit from Ballyvolane were at the scene.