Economist warns Cork docklands development could be compromised by flood prevention uncertainty

UCC economist Frank Crowley is advising Cork to build a tidal barrier to future-proof against flooding, if the docklands are to be developed to their full potential.

Mr Crowley made his comments following recent reports on anticipated future effects of climate change.

The economist, whose research interests centre on innovation, enterprise growth, and regional development, said: “Under the development plan 2022 to 2028, it is amazing how Cork City Council think investors will continue to invest in the city core with the ongoing uncertainty of failing to futureproof Cork city from flooding up to now, the continuing controversy over the OPW flood scheme, and the previous signals from many agencies that Cork City is going to need a tidal barrier.”

Mr Crowley was reacting to recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Environmental Protection Agency, Met Éireann, and the Marine Institute, and from maps generated by Coastal Climate Central, indicating that climate change projections are likely to be a critical barrier to investment in many parts of the city core, and particularly the docklands and Tivoli.

Dr. Frank Crowley, UCC.

Until there is near-certainty that these areas will be protected from flooding, he does not see how the planned development of core areas such as the docklands and Tivoli will ever materialise on any substantial scale.

“I fear the threat of substantial flooding in the interim period will be too great a barrier for investors,” he said.

Mr Crowley also restated his worries on urban sprawl in Cork city and said he believes that it is costly for the provision of public services and that it creates congestion, damages the environment, and is a drag on city competitiveness.

“More compact cities are in a much more sustainable and competitive position relative to sprawled cities and this is why Cork needs to start being very careful around its built environment and liveability potential,” said Mr Crowley.

He said he was “very concerned” that Cork’s move to a more compact and liveable city hinges on the plans for the docklands and Tivoli area.

“Let’s be honest, these areas have been earmarked for compact development for decades, but have yet to produce residential living on any significant scale,” he said.

“So if the plans for 2022-28 for these specific areas don’t materialise, Cork will not be in a very sustainable position.”