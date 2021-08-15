Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 15:19

UCC unveils banner in support of student and Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald

UCC unveils banner in support of student and Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald

University College Cork student & Quercus scholar Mary Fitzgerald who will compete at the Paralympics which gets underway in Tokyo on August 24, being wished good luck by returned UCC Team Ireland athletes Tara Hanlon and Mags Cremen. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Amy Nolan

University College Cork (UCC) has unveiled a banner on its old historic gates in support of its current student and Paralympian, Mary Fitzgerald, who will represent Team Ireland at the Games in Tokyo.

With the action set to get underway in Japan on August 24 until September 5, the third year Occupational Therapy student and Quercus Scholar joins alumni Patrick O’Leary (canoeist) and Niamh McCarthy (discus) as members of Ireland's team of 29 athletes who will compete at the Games.

Ms Fitzgerald (21), a Kilkenny native, will be making her debut at the Games in the F40 shot put. 

She previously won three gold medals at the 2019 IWAS World Games in the United Arab Emirates, and this summer won a bronze medal in the shot put for Ireland at the Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz.

"I am extremely grateful to everyone at UCC, the Ford Quercus Scholarship programme, and the Department of Occupational Therapy for their continuous encouragement and support on my journey to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 

"I am incredibly lucky to be surrounded by people who always encourage me to dream big,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

President of UCC, Professor John O'Halloran, wished Team Ireland well ahead of the Games.

"We are extremely proud of our athletes competing at the Paralympics and we wish Team Ireland the very best of luck," he said.

"The generous support of Ford Ireland and Bank of Ireland must be recognised at this time, as this ongoing assistance helps provide the foundations for our athletes to compete."

Read More

WATCH: Skibbereen's gold medal Olympians cap stunning year with Henley Regatta win 

More in this section

Boost for Cork as Rearden’s Group announces 60 new jobs Boost for Cork as Rearden’s Group announces 60 new jobs
30,000 Irish children aged 12-15 receive Covid-19 jabs in two days 30,000 Irish children aged 12-15 receive Covid-19 jabs in two days
Ireland set to halt further orders of AstraZeneca and Janssen jabs Ireland set to halt further orders of AstraZeneca and Janssen jabs
ucc
Youghal RNLI respond to reports of eight kayakers in trouble off popular beach

Youghal RNLI respond to reports of eight kayakers in trouble off popular beach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more