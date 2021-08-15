Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 18:51

Youghal RNLI respond to reports of eight kayakers in trouble off popular beach

The volunteer crew of Youghal RNLI were tasked today by the Coast Guard to reports of a number of kayakers in trouble near the floating pontoon in Ardmore Bay. Photo Credit: Nicholas Leech

The volunteer crew of Youghal RNLI were today tasked by the Coast Guard to reports of a number of kayakers in trouble near the floating pontoon in Ardmore Bay.

Launching at 3.26pm under the Helm of Liam Keogh, the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat arrived on scene to discover that the group of eight kayakers had been helped safely to shore by local boat users. 

The lifeboat crew spoke to those involved and were satisfied that everybody was ok and no further assistance was required.

The Coast Guard then asked Youghal RNLI to check the area for any further water users due to high levels of water activity in the area, as sea conditions were not ideal, with a blustery North East, Force 5 wind and a falling tide.

Speaking after the call out Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI Deputy Launching Authority said:

"Before embarking on any form of water based activity be sure to check the local tide and weather conditions, wear a personal floatation device, tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back and carry a means of calling for help.

"In case of an emergency call 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard."

