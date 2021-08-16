Editor of The Echo is Cork Person of Month for August

MAURICE Gubbins, editor of The Echo, has received the August Cork Person of the Month to mark his leadership role in mentoring quality Irish journalists and also for supporting and promoting Cork community volunteer groups and charities over the last 45 years.

“Maurice Gubbins has played a huge role in sharing the stories of the people of Cork, across all sectors,” awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said. “He does more than just inform readers, he also provides a platform for local communities, social and sporting clubs and charities.

“A man with a social conscience, under his leadership, The Echo continues to be a publication which prioritises the problems and injustices of small communities, highlighting the messages they wish to share. He always exercises a strong social responsibility in promoting Cork people working voluntarily for the common good.

“He has also given many young journalists their start over the decades. He has indeed made a significant contribution to Cork life and journalism.”

Speaking about the publication’s work, Maurice said, “As a Cork community newspaper, it’s our duty and privilege to share local news stories and community initiatives with our readers. The Echo has been with the people of Cork since 1892, so we’ve come a long way together. The team at The Echo and EchoLive.ie work hard to share the stories that Cork people want to hear.”

Formerly the Evening Echo, Gubbins guided the newspaper’s transition to The Echo, now published daily every morning, and added an online offering EchoLive.ie.

“In the digital age, our team of young, enthusiastic reporters and contributors help us stay relevant,” Maurice said.

“Combining the experience of new and established journalists ensures the continuity of the publication.”

The big development for us right now is that we have produced an App, EchoLive, which is now available and free to download. I think that will be really popular and people will love it.”

Fermoy native Maurice started his journalistic career with The Southern Star back in the 70s before joining The Corkman newspaper. He moved to the Cork Examiner in 1978 and worked as a reporter, education correspondent, senior correspondent, night news editor and group news editor.

In 1997, he joined The Echo as Deputy Editor and was appointed Editor in 2001.

Maurice Gubbins’ name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch which will be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 21st, 2022.