Cork golfers encouraged to tee up in support of Cope Foundation

A limited number of tee times remain for Cope Foundation’s Golf Classic fundraiser at Monkstown Golf Club.

The annual event, which returns for its 25th year on August 19 and 20, marks the first physical fundraising event Cope Foundation has been able to run this year.

The tournament is sponsored by O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors and raises much-needed funds for the organisation which supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

Cope Foundation Chief Executive, Sean Abbott said the charity is proud to have people they support taking part in the tournament and delighted to have leading Irish golfers, such as Cian Arthurs, who won the World One Armed Golf Championship in 2019, also attending.

"Sport is a great leveler and we want to continue the conversation around rights and equalities for people with an intellectual disability and/or autism," he continued.

Commenting ahead of the event, Micheál Ó Mulláin, Partner at O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors said:

"Once again, there is great support from the business community in Cork and only a handful of tee times remain available.

"It is always a great day out and we would encourage teams interested in taking part to register as soon as possible for this very worthy cause.

"We are proud to be part of Cope Foundation’s annual Golf Classic fundraiser since it began 25 years ago."

Amongst the prizes golfers at the event are in with a chance of winning is a fully electric Opel Mokka in the 'Hole in One Competition', sponsored by Johnson & Perrott Motor Group.

Teams of four can book a place at the event online at www.cope-foundation.ie/Golf-Classic or by phoning Cope Foundation’s Communications and Fundraising Team on 086-7912540.