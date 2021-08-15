Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 15:16

Cork golfers encouraged to tee up in support of Cope Foundation

Cork golfers encouraged to tee up in support of Cope Foundation

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive, Cope Foundation; James Healy, person supported by Cope Foundation, and Ger McCarthy, President Muskerry Golf Club, Cope Foundation Inclusive Golf Initiative Volunteer, pictured at the launch of Cope Foundation's annual Golf Classic which takes place at Monkstown Golf Club on the 19th and 20th of August to raise funds for the organisation. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Amy Nolan

A limited number of tee times remain for Cope Foundation’s Golf Classic fundraiser at Monkstown Golf Club.

The annual event, which returns for its 25th year on August 19 and 20, marks the first physical fundraising event Cope Foundation has been able to run this year.

The tournament is sponsored by O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors and raises much-needed funds for the organisation which supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

Cope Foundation Chief Executive, Sean Abbott said the charity is proud to have people they support taking part in the tournament and delighted to have leading Irish golfers, such as Cian Arthurs, who won the World One Armed Golf Championship in 2019, also attending. 

"Sport is a great leveler and we want to continue the conversation around rights and equalities for people with an intellectual disability and/or autism," he continued.

Commenting ahead of the event, Micheál Ó Mulláin, Partner at O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors said: 

"Once again, there is great support from the business community in Cork and only a handful of tee times remain available. 

"It is always a great day out and we would encourage teams interested in taking part to register as soon as possible for this very worthy cause. 

"We are proud to be part of Cope Foundation’s annual Golf Classic fundraiser since it began 25 years ago."

Amongst the prizes golfers at the event are in with a chance of winning is a fully electric Opel Mokka in the 'Hole in One Competition', sponsored by Johnson & Perrott Motor Group.

Teams of four can book a place at the event online at www.cope-foundation.ie/Golf-Classic or by phoning Cope Foundation’s Communications and Fundraising Team on 086-7912540.

Read More

Public encouraged to 'explore what Cork has to offer' this National Heritage Week

More in this section

Red flags in place at some Cork beaches today with 'dangerous conditions' reported Red flags in place at some Cork beaches today with 'dangerous conditions' reported
WATCH: Heartwarming video shows Cork's Adam King receiving a mighty reception at Aslan concert WATCH: Heartwarming video shows Cork's Adam King receiving a mighty reception at Aslan concert
Department of Health confirms over 2,000 new Covid cases with 'incidence rising across all 26 counties' Department of Health confirms over 2,000 new Covid cases with 'incidence rising across all 26 counties'
cork sportcharity
'Dignified, unified, inspiring': Stephen Teap and sons to receive Pride of Cork award

'Dignified, unified, inspiring': Stephen Teap and sons to receive Pride of Cork award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more