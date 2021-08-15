Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 14:40

Red flags in place at some Cork beaches today with 'dangerous conditions' reported

Red flags are in place at several beaches in Cork today, with waves of up to eight feet reported. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Red flags are in place at several beaches in Cork today, with waves of up to eight feet reported in places. 

Cork County Council beachguards posted on social media earlier today, updating beachgoers about the conditions at Cork beaches.

Red flags are currently in place at Barleycove, Garrylucas, Owenahincha, Inchdoney East and at Front Stand in Youghal.

Within the last hour, Garretstown Beach has also changed to a red flag status, "due to 4ft dumping waves and strong rip currents". 

A red flag means no swimming or bathing on the beach.

In a social media post, beachguards said there were "dangerous conditions around the county" this morning.

At Barelycove and Owenahincha there are waves of up to eight feet. 

"Today's UV rating is 6 which is high so please ensure you protect yourself from the sun.

"Today's water temperature is 15.9 degrees celsius," beachguards stated. 

Low tide this evening is at 5.23pm. 

Public encouraged to 'explore what Cork has to offer' this National Heritage Week

