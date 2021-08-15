Public encouraged to 'explore what Cork has to offer' this National Heritage Week

A Horrible Histories Tour of Doneraile Court and children's arts and crafts workshops at Charles Fort are just two of the special events taking place in Cork as part of National Heritage Week.

This year's National Heritage Week, running from August 14-22, includes a mix of virtual events and in-person activities taking place right across the country.

Special events include seashore safaris, botanical art workshops and currach paddle carving.

Cork TD Colm Burke said Heritage Week gives people the chance to explore heritage events and activities, including many Office of Public Works (OPW) sites, all of which are free until the end of the year.

Admission charges to all fee-paying open OPW heritage sites were waived earlier this summer, in line with the Government’s recovery and reopening plan.

"After a year where we haven’t have been able to venture much further than our homes for months on end, we should take full advantage of National Heritage Week this summer and get out and explore what Cork has to offer," he said.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said the programme of events provides an "abundance of activities for young and old".

The activities organised for Heritage Week are free with the exception of the plays staged at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin and Kilmacurragh.

However, pre-registration for events is essential to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

A full list of the OPW sites and their events for National Heritage Week is available at heritageireland.ie along with additional information on each site, including opening times, booking requirements and contact details.