WATCH: Heartwarming video shows Cork's Adam King receiving a mighty reception at Aslan concert

Aspiring CapCom from Cork, Adam King received the warmest of receptions at an Aslan concert earlier this week, with the band declaring they are "big fans" of the adored space enthusiast.

Adam and his family were spending some time in Killarney this week when they popped into Gleneagle INEC Arena where Aslan were performing.

A video shared online shows the Late Late Toy Show star was greeted with rapturous applause at the gig.

We had the most amazing time in Killarney this week! Thanks to all the places and people who made the experience unforgettable for the kids, and big thanks @OfficialAslan for the love yesterday evening when we popped in for a few songs!



Kerry - you're beautiful. Hugs 🟢🟡💖

"Thanks to all the places and people who made the experience unforgettable for the kids, and big thanks to Aslan for the love yesterday evening when we popped in for a few songs," Adam's father David wrote on Twitter.

Aslan also shared the video on their social media pages, saying it was an honour to have Adam attend the gig.