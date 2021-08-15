Calls for free travel to 'encourage people back onto public transport' in Cork 

There have been calls made to pilot free travel in Cork.

With traffic levels increasing as society reopens, Labour Party Cllr John Maher and area representative Peter Horgan said a plan must be financed to encourage the return to public transport usage, and are suggesting free travel as the starting point in Cork.

“We’re facing back into the return to school traffic in a few weeks, the queues at the school books shops reminds us daily,” Cllr Maher said.

“If we cut down on school traffic by taking cars off the road with free public transport for students at certain times, imagine the impact on emissions and costs to families.

"Extend the trial to third level students also to reduce the burden. The buses are running its routes either way.”

Cllr Maher said his party is to write to the head of the NTA and the Minister for Transport on the matter

“We’ve seen the recent report declaring a code red for humanity," he said.

"We need more than robot trees, we need immediate action.”

Mr Horgan said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that 'political resistance to a topic can melt away when needs must'.

“Our needs now demand a return to public transport," he said. "Our city and suburbs are getting busier again.

"We were the first to trial the 24 hour bus service which was a huge success pre Covid. We need to replicate that innovation again and move forward with trialling free transport at certain time to encourage people back onto public transport.

“It could be the difference of a family taking the bus or sitting back into the car. It could be the difference of someone getting outside versus staying at home.

“Let’s take a chance and trial free public transport here in Cork."