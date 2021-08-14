'It is exhilarating to get back': Return of live drama to Cork Opera House 

Modern classic Philadelphia, Here I Come! will be the first major dramatic presentation for live audiences in Cork Operha house since the easing of restrictions. The Brian Friel play, staged by Patrick Talbot Productions, will run from Wednesday, October 6 to Saturday, October 16.

Starring Alex Murphy (Conor in The Young Offenders), Abbey and Druid Theatre regular, Catherine Walsh, Seamus O’Rourke, Fionula Linehan, and Michael Sands and set in the fictional town of Ballybeg, Philadelphia, Here I Come! premiered in 1964 and subsequently transferred to Broadway where it received numerous Tony Award nominations.

It is 30 years the last professional production of the play in Cork, also at Cork Opera House.

Disillusioned with his dreary existence in suffocating 1960s Ireland, young Gar O’Donnell decides to emigrate to America and live with his Aunt Lizzy in Philadelphia.

Over the course of his final day and night Gar wrestles with the wrenching pain of leaving while wondering if he can completely re-invent himself in America.

“It is exhilarating to get back into full production after such a lengthy period of nothing," producer Patrick Talbot said.

"To do so with a Brian Friel play is a privilege. I would like to thank Minister Catherine Martin, and the Department of Culture, for the financial support to enable this production to happen through the Live Performance Support Scheme.” Eibhlin Gleeson, Chief Executive of the Cork Opera House said they are delighted to host the productions.

"At a very difficult time for the arts, it's wonderful to be in a position to welcome a local production onto our stage," she said.

"We look forward to once again to welcoming the people of Cork, and beyond, into our theatre.”

The production will be directed by Geoff Gould, director of the Fit-Up Festival in West Cork, and formerly Artistic Director of the Everyman Theatre.

“It is a joy to direct Friel's wonderful, iconic, play and my all-time favourite, in my native city," Geoff said. "I can't wait to get started."

Set Design will be by Sabine Dargent, costume design by Liv Monaghan, lighting by Paul Denby and sound by Cormac O’Connor.

Tickets now on sale at www.corkoperahouuse.ie, or by phone at 021 4270022.