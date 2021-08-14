Department of Health confirms over 2,000 new Covid cases with 'incidence rising across all 26 counties'

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2,074 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed as of midnight last night.

In a Tweet, the Department also stated that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

As of 8am today, 229 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU.

We have reported over 10,000 cases of #COVID19 in the last week alone and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties.



In an update video, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that close to 80% of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated.

"This is having a real and significant impact on the disease profile here, with vaccines now preventing at least 10,000 cases and about 500 hospital admissions every week," he said.

However, he warned Ireland "must not become complacent" saying that there have been over 10,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last week alone.

He said while there is very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties.