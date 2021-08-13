Man to appear in court following €100,000 Midleton drug seizure

Gardaí in Midleton investigating the seizure of €100,000 of cannabis herb and cocaine following a search operation at a premises in Midleton yesterday evening have charged a man who had been arrested.

The man, aged in his 20s, was charged in relation to the seizure this afternoon and is due to appear before Mallow District Court on Tuesday morning August 17, at 10.30am.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing into the discovery of cannabis herb estimated to be worth €90,000 along with cocaine valued at €10,000 and €2,750 in cash.

A number of phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.