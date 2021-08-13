Covid-19 latest: Public warned that incidence rate is now rising 'across all age groups' as 1,978 new cases confirmed

DR Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has warned that the incidence rate is now rising across all age groups nationwide.

The Department of Health has reported 1,978 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, there are 221 people in hospital who have tested positive for the disease, a rise of two since yesterday, of whom 43 are in ICU, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said incidence is now ‘rising’ across all ages groups:

“We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties. In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups,” he said.

Mr Glynn added:

"While vaccination has very positively impacted on the proportion of positive cases who end up in hospital or critical care, the current high and increasing incidence will nevertheless result in a significant number of people getting very sick with Covid-19.

"At the peak of the second wave in October we had 47 people in critical care. Today we have 43, with eight new admissions in the last 24 hours.”

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer said ‘vaccines work’ but they must also be supported by people following the public health advice.

“Vaccines work, but they must also be supported by all of us continuing to follow the public health advice to keep each other safe and break the chains of transmission of Covid-19. If you plan to socialise this weekend, risk assess your plans. Try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible.

“Wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain your social distance.

"If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then leave. Remember that if you have any flu-like symptoms at all, self-isolate, do not meet up with others or go to work and arrange a test,” he added.