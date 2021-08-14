Exceptionally high numbers at CUH

CORK University Hospital (CUH) is seeing “exceptionally high numbers” admitted to its emergency department (ED) in recent days, according to a consultant in emergency medicine at the hospital.

Speaking to The Echo, Professor Conor Deasy said there is a combination of reasons for the high numbers being seen at the ED.

“We are seeing sicker, more deconditioned patients attend the emergency department with conditions that have likely deteriorated during the pandemic related to difficulty accessing services,” he said.

“Because people are holidaying at home, our population has swelled rather than decreased for this time of year; inevitably a proportion of these people will suffer injuries and illnesses, and need the services of the emergency department.”

Prof Deasy said that patients are also reporting difficulty in seeing their GPs, who he said are also exceptionally busy, and so these patients are then defaulting to the ED in search of medical expertise.

“We are required to treat the sickest first to avoid preventable loss of life and people with less urgent conditions are experiencing prolonged waiting times, for which we apologise, but as you will appreciate, are beyond our control,” he said.

“Our staff are working flat out in their delivery of emergency care.”

Speaking about the effect that the closure of Bantry General Hospital’s medical assessment unit had on CUH, he said: “Inevitably this will have put pressure on CUH and the National Ambulance Service, and added to the distress of patients. Consultants from CUH, supported by CUH management, have gone to Bantry General Hospital to support them at this time while definitive solutions are sought.”

West Cork GP Dr Paul O’Sullivan said that things are now “more or less back to normal” after the reopening of the Bantry unit, and that GPs are “very happy”, as it means people can be treated locally.

“People want to be seen locally, they don’t want to have to be taken an hour-and-a-half or two hours down the road to Cork and essentially be stuck in the emergency department, so we’re certainly happy with the reopening,” he said.

Dr O’Sullivan said GPs had nowhere to send people other than CUH, putting “a huge amount of pressure on GPs and on patients”.

“Waiting times in CUH are quite high on a daily basis, and having up to 30 ill patients suddenly appearing at CUH would have been very difficult for them to deal with in addition to their normal heavy load anyway,” he said.

Dr O’Sullivan said the additional consultants being taken on at the hospital means that if one was to fall ill, there would be more doctors to take the strain of maintaining a 24-hour rota in a busy hospital.

He said that it is his hope that people can move forward and “do what is best for patients and for Bantry”.