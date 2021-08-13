Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 16:39

Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing Cork teenager

Missing Person - Brandon O'Connell Walsh, 19 years, Mallow, Co. Cork.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Brandon O'Connell Walsh.

The 19-year-old is missing from Mallow, Co Cork since Thursday evening, August 12.

Brandon was last seen in Glanmire, Cork at approximately 9.30pm last night. 

Brandon is described as being 6' 2" in height, with brown hair and of slim build.

When last seen, Brandon was wearing a white jumper, blue Adidas leggings and grey runners.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for Brandon's welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mayfield on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

