Call for Cork City Council to inform people about home downsizing options

SINN Féin is calling on City Hall to provide information on home downsizing to the wider public.

TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and councillor for North West, Mick Nugent, have requested Cork City Council to start a public education programme on the downsizing scheme.

Mr Gould said: “I’m regularly being contacted by elderly people who are extremely interested in downsizing and looking for support in how to access the scheme. When I contact the council, the staff operating the scheme couldn’t be more helpful.

“I would imagine there are a lot of elderly people who would be interested in this scheme, but haven’t thought to contact their local TD or the council. A simple information campaign could let people know about the options out there.

“We are in the middle of a housing crisis and we need to be doing anything we can to try to solve this. If there are elderly people struggling to maintain three- or four-bedroom houses, then we can offer them support and, at the same time, provide a home to a family who desperately needs it.

Mr Nugent said: “I’m asking Cork City Council to either leaflet or run a media campaign highlighting the downsizing scheme and giving people full details on how to apply. If they need funding to do this, the Government have to make that available.

“If there are elderly people out there looking to downsize, the information should be easily available for them on how to do it. We should be making people aware of the downsizing scheme.

“Not everybody has access to a computer or understands how to find the information and forms needed. Solving the Housing Crisis has to be at the top of our priority list.”

Cork City Council has developed a policy whereby persons over the age of 60 who own their own home, but that home is too large for their needs, may request the council to purchase it in return for a lifelong tenancy in a senior-citizen dwelling, on the condition that they make a financial contribution to the council under the terms of the Financial Contribution Scheme.