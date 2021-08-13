Man (20s) arrested after €100k suspected drugs seizure in Cork town

A man is being detained in Garda custody in east Cork after a large seizure of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €100,000 in suspected cannabis herb and cocaine following a search in the Midleton area of Cork yesterday.

A search was carried out a premises at approximately 7pm pursuant to a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The search led to the discovery of cannabis herb estimated to be worth €90,000 along with cocaine valued at €10,000 and €2,750 in cash.

A number of phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Midleton Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.