Latest figures show where in Cork incidence of Covid-19 is highest

NEW figures show a significant increase in Covid-19 incidence rates in some areas of Cork, while other areas have recorded a slight decrease in both incidence rates and cases.

Figures from the Covid-19 data hub show the number of cases and the incidence of the virus at a local electoral area (LEA) level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, August 9.

The figures show that the Cork City South Central LEA is reporting the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate for the fourth week in a row.

According to the data, 170 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork City South Central LEA during that period, compared to 172 cases recorded last week.

South Central was the only LEA to record a 14-day incidence above the national average of 422.5 per 100,000 people, with an incidence rate of 439.7.

Cork City North East LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate in Cork, with an incidence rate of 360.5.

That LEA also recorded 152 cases, an increase on the 115 cases recorded last week.

Cork City North West recorded an incidence rate of 358.3 and a total of 144, an increase on the 97 cases recorded last week.

Elsewhere in the city, Cork City South West LEA recorded 152 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 323.1, while Cork City South East LEA recorded 137 cases and an incidence rate of 320.2.

Macroom LEA recorded a high incidence rate of 350.1 and 129, an increase of 13 cases since last week.

There was also an increase in cases recorded in Cobh, with 106 cases recorded in the LEA, an increase of 34 cases.

The LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 310.7, up from an incidence rate of 211 recorded last week.

Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, recorded an incidence rate of 297.1 and 135 cases, an increase on last week when 101 cases were recorded.

Kanturk LEA recorded the next largest incidence rate per 100,000 recorded in Cork, with an incidence rate of 292.8 and 73 cases recorded. This constitutes an increase compared to last week when 57 cases were recorded in that LEA.

Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 236.2, and 83 cases were recorded in that area, up by 68 cases.

In West Cork, Skibbereen LEA recorded an incidence rate of 221.3 and 67 cases, while Bandon-Kinsale LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 209.3 and 78 cases, an increase of 13 cases since last week.

Bantry LEA recorded 42 cases, a decrease of 12 cases since last week.

Fermoy LEA and Mallow LEA recorded the lowest incidence rates in Cork, with Fermoy recording an incidence rate of 175.8 and Mallow LEA recording an incidence rate of 140.6.

Fermoy LEA recorded a total of 64 cases and Mallow recorded 41 cases, the lowest number of cases recorded in Cork.