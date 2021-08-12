Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 20:12

Cork soldiers on UN duty back Rebel hurlers

Cork soldiers on UN duty back Rebel hurlers

Pictured above left to right WO Robin Finn, Mallow, Cpl Laurence Caughlan Lehenaghmor, Pte Tommy Chambers Bweeng, S/S Jason Yellop Youghal, Pte Nicky Casey Carrigtwohill, Sgt Tim O Shea Cobh, Pte Ciaran Healy Kanturk, S/S Chris Sheehan Kilcorney, S/S Adam Gould Mayfield, S/S Eamonn Dwane Togher, S/S Padraic Noonan Rathcomac. Picture: Sgt Aidan Barrett

CORK soldiers deployed in Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) took time out from their duties to show their support for the Rebels ahead of next week’s All-Ireland hurling final.

They are part of 63 Infantry Group, who were deployed to the Golan Heights in April to take up the role of the Force Reserve Company in the UNDOF.

Since their deployment, they have completed multiple operations by day and night, including armed patrols throughout the mission area, armed escorts of UN personnel, and search and clearance operations.

The soldiers are deployed in Syria for six months and will return to Ireland in October.

