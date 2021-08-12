WATCH: 'We have no houses but these cost how much?', Cork city mayor interrupted by woman who blasts CityTrees installation 

The Lord Mayor of Cork was today publicly challenged by a rough sleeper over the €350,000 spend on the new ‘CityTrees’.

Cllr Colm Kelleher was on Patrick Street this morning to launch the Cork City Council 2021-2026 Air Quality Strategy along with the formal unveiling of the new CityTrees when he was interrupted by a woman who said she is currently sleeping rough.

“We have no houses but these cost how much?” she said.

“How many homeless people is there and you don’t care about them and we sleeping on the streets.

“But you put in something like that?

“That is ridiculous to be honest,” she continued.

After making her comments the woman walked away.

Speaking to reporters in relation to her comments, Mr Kelleher said that efforts are being made to tackle homelessness in Cork city.

“That person, she spoke of sleeping on the streets, I know that Cork City Council in relation to homeless rates is one of the lowest in the country,” he said.

Mr Kelleher spoke of the recent opening of Peter McVerry Trust’s new southern regional office on North Main Street where the charity has also secured five new one-bedroom apartments.

“I know five is minuscule in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a start and Cork City Council is committed to working with the Peter McVerry Trust which is now an approved AHB and is going to focus on delivering one-bedroom apartments across the city.

“They have another pilot project below in Carrigaline and there’s another few earmarked for around the city,” he said.

Funding for the five new ‘CityTrees’, located on Patrick Street and Grand Parade, came from central Government.

The Lord Mayor said the structures, which filter harmful pollutants out of the air, form just “one aspect of the jigsaw puzzle” in terms of the initiatives to improve air quality in the city.

He said the city must use “every tool in our arsenal” to tackle air pollution.

“Up to 1,300 people are believed to die prematurely each year from air pollution.

“The CityTrees project will really start the people of Cork talking about the wider impact of air pollution.

“This project is associated with ongoing efforts to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of the council’s operations and future growth as witnessed by the Government’s €3.5 billion investment in sustainable transport in the city via the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) and the recent pedestrianisation of the Marina and city centre streets and our ongoing investment in our cycling and pedestrian infrastructure,” he continued.