Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 15:30

Check your tickets: Cork Lotto player just one number short of multimillion jackpot 

The Cork player matched five numbers and the bonus

A Cork player of the National Lottery came within one number of winning the mammoth €9,761,572 Lotto jackpot on offer in last night’s draw.

The Cork player matched five numbers and the bonus to win the €51,759 prize.

Lucky North Cork 

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the An Post, Post Office on Upper Cork Street in the centre of Mitchelstown on the day of the draw.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

€10.5 million jackpot 

With no winner of Wednesday night’s €9.7 million Lotto jackpot, Saturday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €10.5 million. 

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday June 9 and the next winner will become the sixth Lotto jackpot winner of 2021.

Good causes

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. Since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago, €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes. 

In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Cork girl (9) cuts off her locks to raise money for neonatal ward where she spent first days of her life

