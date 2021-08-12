Check your tickets: Cork Lotto player just one number short of multimillion jackpot 

A Cork player of the National Lottery came within one number of winning the mammoth €9,761,572 Lotto jackpot on offer in last night’s draw.

The Cork player matched five numbers and the bonus to win the €51,759 prize.

Lucky North Cork

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the An Post, Post Office on Upper Cork Street in the centre of Mitchelstown on the day of the draw.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

€10.5 million jackpot

With no winner of Wednesday night’s €9.7 million Lotto jackpot, Saturday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €10.5 million.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday June 9 and the next winner will become the sixth Lotto jackpot winner of 2021.

