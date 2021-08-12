Cork TD calls for a review of the Housing Assistance Payment scheme

CORK TD Thomas Gould has called on the Government to review the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) system following the publication of the Simon Community Report ‘Locked Out of the Market’.

The Sinn Féin TD said the Simon Report which was published on Thursday highlights the failings of the HAP Scheme.

Deputy Gould said: “In June this year, there were six properties in Cork city and suburbs within the HAP limits.

Local authorities can give a discretionary 20% top-up to tenants on HAP. Without this additional 20%, not one property fell within HAP limits.”

The TD for Cork North Central said that properties that fall within limits are often below acceptable standards.

“The reality is that the properties that do fall within limits are often completely below acceptable standards. Threshold has warned that HAP tenants are forced to take the homes 'nobody wants'.

“The median price for a two-bed property in June was €1,460. This is over double the HAP limit for a single person or couple with one child set at €600. We know that HAP has pushed up rental prices. Lining the pockets of private landlords to try and solve a rental crisis was never going to work,” he added.

Deputy Gould said supply in Cork city is at "rock bottom".

The Cork TD also criticised the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien for failing to publish his Housing For All strategy.

“With only 102 rental properties available in Cork city during this study, we are faced with a situation where rents are skyrocketing and supply is at rock bottom.

"Darragh O’Brien’s empty promises to fix the Housing Crisis have been shown to only make things worse. People are struggling to find housing and afford housing now more than ever. Over a year later and the Minister still hasn’t published his Housing For All strategy.”

Mr Gould said real delivery of cost-rental homes in Cork is needed to alleviate the problem going forward. “We need to see real delivery of cost-rental homes in Cork. We need ambitious targets that reflect the need that's out there.

"People need to be able to find homes they can afford and these should be priced based on affordability and not market rent.

“The Minister needs to stop making empty promises and start delivering for the people of Cork,” he added.