Cork girl (9) cuts off her locks to raise money for neonatal ward where she spent first days of her life

A nine-year-old girl from Cork has chopped 18 inches from her hair to raise almost €2,000 for causes close to her heart, including the hospital where she spent the first 24 days of her life.

Abigail Roche from Douglas first decided to cut her hair for the Rapunzel Foundation last year.

Following delays due to Covid-19 restrictions, she recently chopped a huge 18 inches from her locks in aid of the charity which works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss.

However, in addition to the generous gesture, Abigail also decided to raise money for two charities close to her heart and asked her parents to set up a Go Fund Me Page to help gather the funds which were divided between the two causes.

The nine-year-old decided to raise the money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) as well as the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA).

Following the success of her fundraiser, Abigail managed to gather a total of €1,800 and presented a cheque to staff at CUMH for a total of €900 this week with another €900 presented to the CSPCA.

Nine year old Abigail Roche who cut eighteen inches off her hair to raise nine hundred euro for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the CUMH. She is pictured with her sister Jessie, parents, Jerry and Catherine, Staff Nurse Carolyn O'Lehan. Picture Dan Linehan

When her father, Jerry Roche, asked her why she chose CUMH, Abigail said she wanted to raise money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital because she spent the first 24 days of her life there as a newborn baby while her twin sister, Jessie spent ten days there.

“And she wanted to do it then for the animal home, the CSPCA because she loves animals,” added Jerry Roche.

“She said the neonatal were very good to me and my twin sister Jessie because we spent so long there.”

Explaining why she chose CUMH, Abigail added: “because they help sick children and helped me and Jessie”.