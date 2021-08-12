Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 15:02

Emergency services currently at the scene of an accident at Cork city roundabout

Emergency services currently at the scene of an accident at Cork city roundabout

The emergency services are currently responding to an accident at the Bandon Road Roundabout which occurred this afternoon.

THE emergency services are currently responding to an accident which involved a lorry carrying a crane that crashed into the bridge at the Bandon Road Roundabout which occurred this afternoon.

It is believed the lorry carrying a crane crashed into the bridge. Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 1.40pm this afternoon. They remain at the scene.

“It is believed a lorry carrying a crane crashed into the bridge," a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo. 

"There appears to be no major serious injury that we are aware of. Members of the emergency services are dealing with it presently. Diversions are currently being set up. It is still a bit chaotic there.” 

"The call came in today at 1.40pm. It is causing delays,” the spokesperson added.

Three Fire units from Cork City Fire Brigade are also currently at the scene. The vehicle was stabilised using low-pressure airbags and their Stabfast stabilisation struts. They are urging motorists to be cautious in the area.

Read More

Cork City Council becomes first local authority in the country to launch an air quality strategy

More in this section

Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Cork TD calls for a review of the Housing Assistance Payment scheme
Towns and villages in Cork to receive funding for streetscapes and shopfronts Towns and villages in Cork to receive funding for streetscapes and shopfronts
Youghal Medieval Festival 2018 Youghal medieval festival to take place virtually this year
Cork City Council becomes first local authority in the country to launch an air quality strategy

Cork City Council becomes first local authority in the country to launch an air quality strategy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more