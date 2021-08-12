Emergency services currently at the scene of an accident at Cork city roundabout

THE emergency services are currently responding to an accident which involved a lorry carrying a crane that crashed into the bridge at the Bandon Road Roundabout which occurred this afternoon.

It is believed the lorry carrying a crane crashed into the bridge. Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 1.40pm this afternoon. They remain at the scene.

“It is believed a lorry carrying a crane crashed into the bridge," a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo.

"There appears to be no major serious injury that we are aware of. Members of the emergency services are dealing with it presently. Diversions are currently being set up. It is still a bit chaotic there.”

"The call came in today at 1.40pm. It is causing delays,” the spokesperson added.

Crews from Anglesea St are in attendance at an incident at the Bandon Rd roundabout.



Vehicle stabilized using low pressure airbags and our Stabfast stabilization struts.



Three Fire units from Cork City Fire Brigade are also currently at the scene. The vehicle was stabilised using low-pressure airbags and their Stabfast stabilisation struts. They are urging motorists to be cautious in the area.