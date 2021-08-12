Youghal medieval festival to take place virtually this year

An award-winning festival in Cork is to return in an online format this August.

Youghal Medieval Festival in to be held in a new online format this year. The festival, which won Chambers Ireland Festival of the year in 2018 drawing over 8,000 visitors, will run from August 14 to the 22 and will include music, songs and stories.

The event, which celebrates Youghal’s medieval heritage, will coincide with National Heritage week and is supported by Cork County Council and The Irish Walled Towns Network (Heritage Council of Ireland).

In welcoming the event, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said, “I’m sure many people throughout Ireland and beyond are as happy as I am to hear that this mainstay Cork festival is running again this year.

“In deciding to move the festival 100% online this year and committing to delivering the high quality that visitors have come to expect, the programme stands not only as an innovative return of the Youghal Medieval Festival, but a showcase and lasting legacy to the incredible community work that goes into promoting our historic and cultural heritage in Cork County. Well done to all involved.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council James Fogarty acknowledged the significance of the Youghal Medieval Festival: “Having won the Chamber Ireland Festival of the year award, and drawing thousands of visitors, the Youghal Medieval Festival is of great significance for the Council and for the town of Youghal.

“The heritage of this historic walled town is of great importance for the county and visitors, and our support of the Youghal Medieval Festival reflects our commitment to preserving and celebrating its legacy and community.

"The new online format will allow people the world over to see what Cork County has to offer and promotes further tourism in the region.”

Youghal Medieval Festival will be available online at youghal.ie from Saturday 14 of August to Sunday 22.