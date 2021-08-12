Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 10:04

Covid vaccine registration opens for 12 to 15-year-olds

Covid vaccine registration opens for 12 to 15-year-olds

It is expected that vaccination centres will open to children aged 12 to 15 this weekend. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Dominic McGrath, PA

Parents and guardians can now register their children aged 12 to 15 for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination registration opened on Thursday and parents can register their children for a Pfizer or a Moderna vaccine.

It is expected that vaccination centres will open to children aged 12 to 15 this weekend.

Consent is required in advance or on the day of vaccination for a child to receive the vaccine.

Most children do recover from Covid-19, but there can be complications.

In recent days, parents of children who are living in households with anyone who is vulnerable have in particular been encouraged to register their child for a vaccine.

Dr Lucy Jessop, the director of public health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, said: “Vaccines will be offered to all children aged 12 to 15, and they are particularly recommended for children who have a health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is at higher risk of Covid-19.

“Parents of healthier children can read all about the benefits and risks of the vaccine on HSE.ie, and make an informed choice about vaccinating their child against Covid-19.” 

To register for the vaccine, parents will need the child’s PPS number, as well as an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

Children without a PPS number can be registered over the phone.

More than 77% of adults in Ireland are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

On Wednesday, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Vaccines work.

“They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation – and this protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant.

“Of course, no vaccine is 100% protective and some people who have been fully vaccinated will still get infected with, and get sick from, Covid-19. However, the individual risk of a severe illness or death is much lower than if they had not been vaccinated.”

Read More

Cork people donate 100,000 vaccines to world's poorest countries

More in this section

New modelling agency promoting positive body image in Cork city New modelling agency promoting positive body image in Cork city
Boost for Cork and for Munster as newly merged green energy company to create 80 jobs Boost for Cork and for Munster as newly merged green energy company to create 80 jobs
Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed
coronavirus#covid-19
Coast Guard advises public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Cork

Coast Guard advises public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more