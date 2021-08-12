Covid vaccine registration opens for 12 to 15-year-olds

Parents and guardians can now register their children aged 12 to 15 for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination registration opened on Thursday and parents can register their children for a Pfizer or a Moderna vaccine.

It is expected that vaccination centres will open to children aged 12 to 15 this weekend.

Consent is required in advance or on the day of vaccination for a child to receive the vaccine.

Most children do recover from Covid-19, but there can be complications.

In recent days, parents of children who are living in households with anyone who is vulnerable have in particular been encouraged to register their child for a vaccine.

Dr Lucy Jessop, the director of public health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, said: “Vaccines will be offered to all children aged 12 to 15, and they are particularly recommended for children who have a health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is at higher risk of Covid-19.

“Parents of healthier children can read all about the benefits and risks of the vaccine on HSE.ie, and make an informed choice about vaccinating their child against Covid-19.”

To register for the vaccine, parents will need the child’s PPS number, as well as an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

Children without a PPS number can be registered over the phone.

More than 77% of adults in Ireland are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

On Wednesday, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Vaccines work.

“They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation – and this protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant.

“Of course, no vaccine is 100% protective and some people who have been fully vaccinated will still get infected with, and get sick from, Covid-19. However, the individual risk of a severe illness or death is much lower than if they had not been vaccinated.”