Coast Guard advises public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Cork

The Coast Guard has urged the public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued.

Breda Graham

The Coast Guard has issued a reminder to members of the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades during high winds over the coming days.

It comes following a yellow wind warning issued by Met Éireann this morning for counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.

The forecaster has said it will be unseasonably windy in Cork on Thursday with south to southeast winds veering southwest reaching mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain and rough seas are also expected.

The forecasted weather conditions will coincide with spring tides and rough to high seas, with the potential for wave overtopping and hazardous coastal conditions.

The Coast Guard has encouraged the public to remember to ‘Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry’ and to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard if there is anyone seen to be in difficulty.

