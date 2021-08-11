Bantry General Medical Assessment Unit reopens following closure

Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan has welcomed the reopening of the acute medical assessment unit at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) on Wednesday morning following its closure due to a lack of consultant physicians.

The Fianna Fáil TD clarified that the unit would be accepting admissions after 6pm under full operating hours, despite some confusion surrounding opening hours that had been circulating.

He said that a meeting will be held with HSE management on Monday in relation to longer-term solutions for the unit and said that he is hopeful that the HSE meet all three sitting TDs together “so that we all have a unified voice because we all want the same thing for Bantry Bantry General Hospital and for West Cork”.

Manager at Bantry General Hospital, Carole Croke, confirmed that the hospital’s medical assessment unit service recommenced fully at 8am on Wednesday morning.

“The service is delivered by the hospital’s consultant general physician team supported by Cork University Hospital consultants. There is no change to the operational hours of the unit,” she said.

It comes following continued overcrowding at emergency departments across Cork, particularly at Cork University Hospital (CUH) which had to admit and treat additional patients while Bantry General Hospital’s medical assessment unit was being bypassed.

Speaking on Cork’s 96fm’s Opinion Line on Wednesday, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said that an increasing population has brought new challenges to the health service with the population of Cork increasing by 130,000 over the last 25 years but no healthcare facility to support that increase.

The INMO’s Industrial Relations Officer Liam Conway said that members are concerned that winter has already arrived at hospitals across Cork, which he described as “an absolute crisis”.

He said that Covid-19 is a contributing factor as appointments were delayed throughout the pandemic and that there are concerns being raised about the high level of GP referrals which is leading to significant wait times at emergency departments.