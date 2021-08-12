Boost for Cork and for Munster as newly merged green energy company to create 80 jobs

Two of the country’s leading green energy companies – Cork based Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions in Kerry – have announced a merger that is expected to create 80 new jobs.

Energy Services was established as a power and energy consultancy 28 years ago by Cork businessman Tom Lynch, and has operated in over 16 countries around the globe while Straightline Energy Solutions has a strong track record of developing innovative green technologies for use in industry.

The new firm, ActionZero, is one of a suite of green energy companies in which businessman Pearse Flynn has a major interest.

ActionZero currently has 22 staff based in Cork and Kerry, with sales staff deployed throughout Ireland.

It is expected to add a further 80 jobs over the next three years as demand increases for its services.

The CEO of the newly merged entity is Denis Collins, a former global executive with IBM, and previous chairman of IDA Ireland Regional Development.

“I’ve always had a passion for combining commercial opportunity and social good, and ActionZero ticks both of those boxes,” Mr Collins said.

“It’s no secret that we’re facing a climate crisis and as the world continues to push towards a zero emissions future, we’re here to make that a reality.

“There’s a significant global market opportunity and ActionZero is a highly skilled organisation that clearly addresses that, delivering fully funded solutions through patented technology and analytics to make a better planet for all.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, welcomed the news of the merger.

“This is an exciting jobs announcement for Cork and the wider Munster region.

“Ireland’s ambition is to more than halve carbon emissions over the course of this decade.

“We need all sectors working together, developing new cutting-edge technology and ActionZero is an example of that.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Denis and the team at ActionZero bring value and growth as well as high-quality jobs to our energy sector in the coming years.”

ActionZero has developed a patented turnkey technology called the EscoPod, which generates heat in a process that eliminates the need for fossil fuel.

“In particular, it offers a solution for difficult to decarbonise high temperature heat across a range of market sectors,” the company states.

The technology is integrated with an analytics platform which uses data to optimise efficiency and report on the transition to green, renewable energy.

ActionZero say they are “at an advanced stage of negotiations” with a number of companies looking to deploy the new technology.

“The Munster region will be the place to be as we strive to create a cluster of energy focused organisations in our area that will serve the world as a global energy hub.

“Together we can create a triple helix to collaborate with industry, government, public sector and academia all working towards the common goal of a future free of emissions,” Mr Collins said.

“The road to zero starts here and it’s one I’m very proud to be on.”