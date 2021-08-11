Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 18:15

Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed

Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed

Sign for Covid test centre, Old Mallow Road, Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,819 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 206 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Vaccination, combined with basic public health measures, is the most effective way to protect the community against Covid-19. 

"From tomorrow, registration for the COVID-19 vaccine programme opens for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age. 

"With over 6 million vaccine doses administered to date, each week we reach another important milestone in our journey out of this pandemic.

“If you are pregnant and you have concerns about taking the vaccine, speak to your GP, obstetrician or midwife for guidance and for bespoke health advice for your pregnancy. 

"Use trusted sources of information such as the HSE or Department of Health for the latest vaccine information.”

Read More

Roy Keane comes under fire from religious group following recent comments on yoga

More in this section

Cork people donate 100,000 vaccines to world's poorest countries Cork people donate 100,000 vaccines to world's poorest countries
Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger Elderly warned over ‘professional and convincing’ phone scammers
Roy Keane file photo Roy Keane comes under fire from religious group following recent comments on yoga
#covid-19
PICS: Three-month-old kitten rescued after being trapped on bridge ledge overnight in Cork city

PICS: Three-month-old kitten rescued after being trapped on bridge ledge overnight in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more