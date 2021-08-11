Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 17:53

Cork people donate 100,000 vaccines to world's poorest countries

This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro's monastic body perform a ritual as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, July 12, 2021. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. (UNICEF via AP)

Breda Graham

The people of Cork have donated 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries through UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign.

Over €2.5 million has been raised by individuals and companies across the country, with a total of one million life-saving vaccines donated by Ireland being delivered to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in countries with little or no access to vaccines.

The campaign invites people getting vaccinated in Ireland to give a vaccine to someone in need, by supporting UNICEF’s role in the historic global effort to ensure fair and safe access to vaccines, with the aim to support the delivery of two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses this year.

UNICEF Ireland Executive Director Peter Power said he is “simply blown away by the incredible gratitude and solidarity for others that people in Ireland have shown” through the campaign.

“We have never witnessed anything like it before. We all know that nobody is safe until everyone is safe, and that no child is safe, until everyone they rely on is safe. 

"That is why UNICEF is putting everything we have got into delivering Covid-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable families, health workers and high-risk people on our planet.

“It is astonishing that some countries in the world have vaccination rates of less than 5%, while the wealthiest countries have vaccinated the vast majority of their populations.

“By supporting this campaign in huge numbers Irish people have recognised that inequity and have taken this tangible expression of solidarity with people who have no access to vaccines,” he said.

